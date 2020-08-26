The ACC left the originally scheduled Notre Dame vs. Clemson game untouched in its revised schedule. It remains on Nov. 7 in South Bend. It will likely be in prime time. It has a strong chance of being the first game at Notre Dame Stadium featuring the No. 1 ranked team since USC visited 2005.

And it might be an ACC title game preview.

The Tigers and the Irish have the two highest ACC title odds, and with no divisions in the ACC this year, the teams with the two highest conference winning percentages will earn spots in the conference title game. Will those be Notre Dame and Clemson? BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss.