 Buy Or Sell: Notre Dame Football And Clemson Will Play Each Other In The 2020 ACC Championship Game
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-26 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Buy Or Sell: Notre Dame And Clemson Will Play Twice This Year

Patrick Engel & Lou Somogyi
Staff
The ACC left the originally scheduled Notre Dame vs. Clemson game untouched in its revised schedule. It remains on Nov. 7 in South Bend. It will likely be in prime time. It has a strong chance of being the first game at Notre Dame Stadium featuring the No. 1 ranked team since USC visited 2005.

And it might be an ACC title game preview.

The Tigers and the Irish have the two highest ACC title odds, and with no divisions in the ACC this year, the teams with the two highest conference winning percentages will earn spots in the conference title game. Will those be Notre Dame and Clemson? BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Trevor Lawrence and Clemson could face Notre Dame twice this year.
Trevor Lawrence and Clemson could face Notre Dame twice this year. (AP Photo)

BUY: By Lou Somogyi

Many might contend that playing preseason AP No. 1 Clemson even once this year — at home on Nov. 7 — will be somewhat of a victory unto itself, regardless of who wins.

But when one looks at overall personnel of the 15-team league and the track record from the past three years, it should be evident that the two should meet a second time either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte for the ACC Championship.

