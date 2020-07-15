What’s most important when trying to create a makeup schedule for a season that is 1) no lock to happen and 2) will have limited or zero fans in the stands?

Is it creating the most compelling games between big-name teams that will generate the highest TV ratings, or finding the games that are most likely to be top-25 or top-10 meetings and therein schedule quality boosters?

Both options have validity. Excitement for this season is harder to generate, especially when trying to create interest in a matchup beyond two teams’ fan bases. At the same time, the Fighting Irish and many other schools lost some of the strongest opponents on their schedule. If there’s a legitimate season, there will be a College Football Playoff, and a team’s résumé will matter in selection. Nationally compelling TV and résumé wins don’t always equate.