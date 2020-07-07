Notre Dame enters fall camp, whenever it starts, with two glaring holes on its roster. It has to find a running back from a hodgepodge of unproven or inexperienced characters and one heralded freshman. And on defense, the pivotal Buck linebacker spot must be filled, likely by a pair of former highly regarded four-star recruits who have battled injuries or perhaps a position move.

The resolution of both positions and how quickly they can be reached will be significant dominos in shaping Notre Dame’s 2020 season.

The Buck linebacker spot has been a strength of the last three Notre Dame defenses and is normally occupied by one of the defense’s best playmakers. Notre Dame didn’t need a game-changing running back to have an above-average rushing attack last year, but a lack of clarity and standouts hurts the position’s upside.