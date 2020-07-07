Buy Or Sell: Buck Linebacker Is Notre Dame’s Most Wide Open Position Battle
Notre Dame enters fall camp, whenever it starts, with two glaring holes on its roster. It has to find a running back from a hodgepodge of unproven or inexperienced characters and one heralded freshman. And on defense, the pivotal Buck linebacker spot must be filled, likely by a pair of former highly regarded four-star recruits who have battled injuries or perhaps a position move.
The resolution of both positions and how quickly they can be reached will be significant dominos in shaping Notre Dame’s 2020 season.
The Buck linebacker spot has been a strength of the last three Notre Dame defenses and is normally occupied by one of the defense’s best playmakers. Notre Dame didn’t need a game-changing running back to have an above-average rushing attack last year, but a lack of clarity and standouts hurts the position’s upside.
Which position group is the more wide open of the two? BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss.
SELL: By Patrick Engel
“Wide open” to me refers more to the potential upside of the contenders at a position rather than how unclear the competition for a role is. In that regard, I have endless questions about running back and less about Buck linebacker. I’m more confident in one of the contenders at Buck linebacker becoming a playmaker and pivotal piece than I am in one of the running backs being a game-changer.
The two primary contenders at Buck lienbacker, Shayne Simon and Jack Lamb, are both former top-175 recruits. They have dealt with injuries both seasons, but when healthy have produced in their backup and sub-package roles and showed off some traits that translate to a starting linebacker and productive player.
Lamb in particular is enticing with his burst and coverage skills. He was the mike linebacker in the dime package last season because he can cover a lot of ground. Notre Dame blitzed him, had him show blitz and drop back, or handle an area of the flat on his own. Simon was a high school safety whose game is built on his athleticism, speed and physicality.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news