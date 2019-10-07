News More News
Notre Dame Makes The Cut For 2021 LB/S Bryce Steele

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

On Saturday evening, Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal defensive back/outside linebacker hybrid Bryce Steele, a class of 2021 prospect, announced his top ten schools.

Making the cut for the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is Duke, Maryland, Michigan, N.C. State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

"I'm excited to be able to talk to these different and really start to build a foundation and relationship with the coaches," Steele said. "I'm excited for it."

Bryce Steele placed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in his top ten schools list. (Will Garlick)
