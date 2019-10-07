On Saturday evening, Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal defensive back/outside linebacker hybrid Bryce Steele, a class of 2021 prospect, announced his top ten schools.

Making the cut for the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is Duke, Maryland, Michigan, N.C. State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

"I'm excited to be able to talk to these different and really start to build a foundation and relationship with the coaches," Steele said. "I'm excited for it."

