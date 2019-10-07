Notre Dame Makes The Cut For 2021 LB/S Bryce Steele
On Saturday evening, Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal defensive back/outside linebacker hybrid Bryce Steele, a class of 2021 prospect, announced his top ten schools.
Making the cut for the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is Duke, Maryland, Michigan, N.C. State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
"I'm excited to be able to talk to these different and really start to build a foundation and relationship with the coaches," Steele said. "I'm excited for it."
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news