Bryce Gowdy 'Fits The Mold' Of A Notre Dame Receiver
Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High three-star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy picked up an offer from Notre Dame earlier this year, and has shown interest in Notre Dame in recent weeks.
Jevon Glenn, Gowdy’s head coach at Deerfield Beach, said the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Gowdy fits right into what Notre Dame is looking for at the receiver position.
“He’s a big receiver who can go and stretch the field,” Glenn told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “He can go up and get the ball in traffic and he’s good in space. He fits the mold of those big Notre Dame wide receivers.”
Glenn compared Gowdy to current Irish freshman receiver Kevin Austin, a Rivals100 player in the class of 2018.
Gowdy, Glenn said, is a well-mannered kid outside of football, but the manners go out the window when the lights come on.
“He’s a ‘dog,” Gowdy said. “People may get it twisted because he’s a great student and a soft-spoken kid, but when get between the lines, he’s right in there with grittiest and grimiest there is.”
The Florida talent is being recruited by several schools at the receiver position, but that’s not the only place his skills can be put to use.
"He’s the best receiver and the best safety on the team,” Glenn said. “We let him do his thing on offense all year, then when it’s money time in the playoffs, we put him back there at free safety.”
Being that he’s one of the best players on the team, Glenn said players at Deerfield Beach often look to Gowdy for direction.
While he’s not the most outspoken prospect in the world, Glenn said Gowdy still possesses unique leadership qualities.
“He’s a great leader, but he does it more by example,” Glenn said. “He’s not a rah-rah kid, but he’s very intelligent. When he speaks, all the kids listen. Some kids just pop off, but Bryce is a student of the game.”
But it’s not just the game Gowdy studies.
“Bryce is a well-rounded kid,” Glenn explained. “He’s in the student government, theatre and the mentorship programs. He’s not all caught up with football. He’s got a lot on his plate academically to go with everything he’s got on his plate with the football team.”
