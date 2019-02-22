Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High three-star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy picked up an offer from Notre Dame earlier this year, and has shown interest in Notre Dame in recent weeks.

Jevon Glenn, Gowdy’s head coach at Deerfield Beach, said the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Gowdy fits right into what Notre Dame is looking for at the receiver position.

“He’s a big receiver who can go and stretch the field,” Glenn told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “He can go up and get the ball in traffic and he’s good in space. He fits the mold of those big Notre Dame wide receivers.”

Glenn compared Gowdy to current Irish freshman receiver Kevin Austin, a Rivals100 player in the class of 2018.

Gowdy, Glenn said, is a well-mannered kid outside of football, but the manners go out the window when the lights come on.

“He’s a ‘dog,” Gowdy said. “People may get it twisted because he’s a great student and a soft-spoken kid, but when get between the lines, he’s right in there with grittiest and grimiest there is.”

The Florida talent is being recruited by several schools at the receiver position, but that’s not the only place his skills can be put to use.