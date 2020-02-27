News More News
Brian Kelly’s Visit Meant A Lot To Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech are the top 11 schools in the recruitment of Atlanta Pace Academy class of 2021 wide receiver Jayden Thomas. He announced his top group Feb. 14.

The January recruiting period was a busy one for the 6-2, 205-pounder, who racked up several new offers. He also saw some big time college coaches fly through his school.

“It was pretty crazy,” Thomas said. “Every day there was at least one coach. Some days, I saw a coach during every class period. It was a pretty cool experience. [Michigan’s] Jim Harbaugh, [Ohio State’s] Ryan Day, [Notre Dame’s] Brian Kelly and [Georgia’s] Kirby Smart came to my school to see me.”

Thomas, the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 122 overall player nationally per Rivals, has the Fighting Irish among his top 11 schools. (Rivals.com)

Kelly’s visit to Pace Academy meant a lot to Thomas. The four-star prospect, who is ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 122 overall prospect nationally by Rivals, has had very high interest in the Irish since Notre Dame offered him last November.

