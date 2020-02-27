Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech are the top 11 schools in the recruitment of Atlanta Pace Academy class of 2021 wide receiver Jayden Thomas. He announced his top group Feb. 14.

The January recruiting period was a busy one for the 6-2, 205-pounder, who racked up several new offers. He also saw some big time college coaches fly through his school.

“It was pretty crazy,” Thomas said. “Every day there was at least one coach. Some days, I saw a coach during every class period. It was a pretty cool experience. [Michigan’s] Jim Harbaugh, [Ohio State’s] Ryan Day, [Notre Dame’s] Brian Kelly and [Georgia’s] Kirby Smart came to my school to see me.”