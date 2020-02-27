Brian Kelly’s Visit Meant A Lot To Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech are the top 11 schools in the recruitment of Atlanta Pace Academy class of 2021 wide receiver Jayden Thomas. He announced his top group Feb. 14.
The January recruiting period was a busy one for the 6-2, 205-pounder, who racked up several new offers. He also saw some big time college coaches fly through his school.
“It was pretty crazy,” Thomas said. “Every day there was at least one coach. Some days, I saw a coach during every class period. It was a pretty cool experience. [Michigan’s] Jim Harbaugh, [Ohio State’s] Ryan Day, [Notre Dame’s] Brian Kelly and [Georgia’s] Kirby Smart came to my school to see me.”
Kelly’s visit to Pace Academy meant a lot to Thomas. The four-star prospect, who is ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 122 overall prospect nationally by Rivals, has had very high interest in the Irish since Notre Dame offered him last November.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news