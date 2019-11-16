Brian Kelly Reacts To Notre Dame's 52-20 Win Against Navy
No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Brian Kelly met with the media following a 52-20 win over No. 23 Navy. Watch the interview below.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.