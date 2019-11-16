News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 18:48:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Brian Kelly Reacts To Notre Dame's 52-20 Win Against Navy

BlueAndGold
Staff

No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Brian Kelly met with the media following a 52-20 win over No. 23 Navy. Watch the interview below.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}