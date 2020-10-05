As arduous as a college football campaign can be from August training camp through the December and even January bowl scene, even more challenging for head coach Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame football team has been not having a game two consecutive weeks — a first since 1918 with the Spanish Influenza endemic — and missing more than a full week’s worth of practice following a surge of the coronavirus within the program in the second half of September.

Seldom has getting back to the grind or looking forward to routine been so cherished as in this era of COVID-19.

After nine days out, the Fighting Irish eased back into their first such practice last Thursday (Oct. 1) and held some situational and full scrimmage work on Sunday to prepare for Saturday night’s game in Notre Dame Stadium versus Florida State (1-2, 0-2 in the ACC).

“We wanted to get the speed that you can't duplicate in just a scout team preparation,” Kelly said of the scrimmage. “Our defense is a good group to go against. They bring a lot of speed to the equation relative to preparations. It was important on both sides of the ball, offensive and defensively.

“I’m not an expert on preparing a football team after two weeks off after playing two games. It’s the first time I’ve done it. But I think I have enough sense to know that you have to duplicate the speed of the game, you’ve got to tackle … leading up in your preparation.”

Notre Dame released the two-deep depth chart Monday afternoon that was virtually identical to the one for the season opener versus Duke Sept. 12. The school did not yet release the latest COVID-19 testing results from today until the full list is complete (expected to be later this afternoon). Kelly remained in a guarded optimistic mode when it comes to testing later in the week as well.

“The roster is a fluid situation, but we’re in a very good place relative to our two-deep,” he said. “We’re going to be just fine for Florida State.”

He did note that sophomore safety and All-America candidate Kyle Hamilton, who injured his ankle in the Duke opener, was held out of the scrimmage as a precaution but is good to go this weekend.

Meanwhile, junior wideout Kevin Austin, who had foot surgery Aug. 3, is cleared to practice, although Kelly indicated that the Florida native’s work will be modified with the hope that he might be able to get possibly 15 to 20 snaps in versus the Seminoles.

Austin was perceived as the No. 1 target in this year’s passing attack who could provide a boost to the wide receiver group that has accounted for only 11 catches for 110 yards in the first two games. In comparison, the tight ends have snared 13 for 152 yards and running backs eight for 150 yards.

In addition to Austin, fifth-year senior Ben Skowronek is back in commission after injuring his hamstring in the first half of the opener, while junior speedster Braden Lenzy likewise is recovered from his hamstring injury. In the coming weeks, the Irish head coach anticipates the talent at wideout will be better reflected once continuity becomes more established with consistent practices and schedules.

“Eventually we're going to look for some more production from that unit, but it has been, quite frankly, one that has not had great continuity yet,” Kelly said of the wide receivers. “We’ve had some guys out and injured.

“I think what you will see is that unit will be one that provides a little bit more consistency and continuity for Ian [Book] and the passing game, and I do see a unit that will produce at a higher rate. It will take some time. There are a lot of first-year players that are out there, but I do believe it has a high ceiling.”

Having played two games in September, Kelly said this Saturday’s game versus FSU is not so much like an opener as it is a huge refresher course.

“It’s really hard to take two weeks off and think that you can just pick it up without a lot of work and a lot of attention to detail,” he said. “It’s going to require everybody to a man to really be purposeful in their work this week. … Two weeks off definitely is something that you can't just think we’re going to roll it back out there and all things are good. It’s not.

“It’s going to really require leaning on attention to detail that maybe they’ve never had before.”

The three most essential components of the scrimmage for the coaching staff were getting back to detailed structure, working on tackling and developing vision, timing, pace and chemistry with the passing game.

“The scrimmaging live is certainly about tackling, but this has a lot to do with the timing of the quarterback as well and giving him the chance to see things, react to things — because it happens so quickly, especially against a pretty fast defense like ours,” Kelly said.

Starting with “Mental Monday” that centers on mental preparations and weight training, the objective is now to return to as normal a routine possible in what has been one of the most abnormal years ever.