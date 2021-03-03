Plano (Texas) Pope John Paul II class of 2022 defensive back Terrance Brooks saw his ranking rise from being a three-star recruit to a four-star and the nation’s No. 132 overall prospect.

Brooks is working with no shortage of scholarship offers. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M are among the schools that have extended scholarships to him.

“It’s been going well,” Brooks said of his recruiting process. “A lot of colleges are talking to me and getting Zooms.”

Among the schools pushing for Brooks is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish offered him last August when Terry Joseph served as safeties coach. He left the program for a position at Texas, but a pair of newer Notre Dame coaches have established themselves in Brooks’ recruitment.