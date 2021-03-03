 Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Staff Making Move For Four-Star DB Brooks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-03 08:52:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Staff Making Move For Four-Star DB Brooks

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Plano (Texas) Pope John Paul II class of 2022 defensive back Terrance Brooks saw his ranking rise from being a three-star recruit to a four-star and the nation’s No. 132 overall prospect.

Brooks is working with no shortage of scholarship offers. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M are among the schools that have extended scholarships to him.

“It’s been going well,” Brooks said of his recruiting process. “A lot of colleges are talking to me and getting Zooms.”

Among the schools pushing for Brooks is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish offered him last August when Terry Joseph served as safeties coach. He left the program for a position at Texas, but a pair of newer Notre Dame coaches have established themselves in Brooks’ recruitment.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Plano (Texas) Pope John Paul II class of 2022 defensive back and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Terrance Brooks
Multiple Fighting Irish coaches are making their pitch to Plano (Texas) Pope John Paul II class of 2022 defensive back Terrance Brooks. (Rivals.com)

“I like them because they have a great program and really good coaches,” Brooks said. “I really like Coach [Mike] Mickens and Coach [Marcus] Freeman.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}