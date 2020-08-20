Brian Kelly seized the opportunity and ran with it, much like Kyren Williams did on one public practice highlight. Asked about Williams to start his Monday Zoom press conference, Kelly offered a reminder that no, gifted true freshman Chris Tyree won’t walk into a starting running back job, despite multiple instances of propping up his skills and potential role. Well, perhaps Williams gave the reality check regarding Tyree’s competition before Kelly – in a 22-second clip Notre Dame’s in-house media department released Sunday. Either way, the message was clear. The Irish have another intriguing option vying for carries who is ascending into form.

Kyren Williams seems refreshed and a real threat for a role after a quiet freshman season. (Corey Bodden)

“The hard work and commitment in the offseason has put him in a position where he’s what we thought he would be,” Kelly said. “He can catch the football, he has really good vision and escapability, he’s not afraid to block or run the ball between the tackles. He’s going to be a key piece for us moving into the season.” The practice clip from Sunday’s padded session featured Williams in a snap with the first-team offense. In what looks like a draw or RPO, Williams takes a handoff, runs right off tackle and gets to the second level. He cuts back toward the middle of the field by discarding safety Houston Griffith without losing much speed. Safety Isaiah Pryor tackles him a few yards shy of the end zone. That’s just one play in a large sample of a practice closed to reporters, but it’s significant Williams is earning some first-team snaps. The three-star recruit from St. Louis was a January 2019 enrollee who Kelly lauded as a freshman last year, noting “there aren’t a lot of guys we could throw so much at with the makeup to handle it.”

The talk didn’t translate into playing time, though. Something went sideways in between. He had one kick return and one offensive snap against Louisville, earned five garbage-time touches the following week vs. New Mexico and disappeared for the rest of the year. Monday, Kelly hinted they might have overstated just how smooth his acclimation was. “He came in last year as a freshman and there was a big transition, especially at the running back position, where you’re required to do so much more than you were in high school,” Kelly said. “He was the best player on his team, best player maybe every night he played. Then he gets to Notre Dame and there are a lot of really good players.” If we’re to take Kelly at his word on his Dennis Green-esque he-is-who-we-thought-he-is declaration, it seems Williams’ freshman struggles are behind him. Skill-wise, the 5-9, 205-pound all-purpose back is an intriguing option who mixes high-level receiving ability with a predilection for physicality. He has good speed, but isn’t the breakaway threat Tyree is.

Here's Kyren Williams breaking off a long near-TD in a rep with the 1st-team offense (vid via ND athletics). He's been a bit of a forgotten man in the RB discussion. FWIW that's Houston Griffith he made miss, Isaiah Pryor who tackled him & Javon McKinley running downfield w/ him. pic.twitter.com/IHFg7Li13F — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) August 16, 2020