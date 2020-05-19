The NFL draft trend known as Notre Dame Du LAC added some more steam last month. After April’s draft, The Los Angeles Chargers can now field half a defense with former Notre Dame players they drafted or signed the last two offseasons. “I wish I had tickets to some of the games to go watch them play,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told chargers.com. “We’re excited for them, no doubt.” He has plenty of ex-players who he can turn to for a request.

Jerry Tillery is one of six former Notre Dame players on the Los Angeles Chargers. (Blueandgold.com)

The Notre Dame contingent in Los Angeles already included defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, last year’s first-round pick, 2019 fourth-round linebacker Drue Tranquill and 2017 seventh-rounder Isaac Rochell. It doubled last month. The team added safety Alohi Gilman by using a sixth-round pick on and signed former Irish cornerback Donte Vaughn and linebacker Asmar Bilal as rookie free agents. Those three now-veteran players all had roles, or some expectation of them, in 2019. Their new old teammates will try and join them, though the process for proving themselves may be shortened with COVID-19 putting the start of offseason workouts and training camps up in the air. With Gilman, the Chargers already see an impact special-teams player who they aren’t ruling out becoming a defensive contributor. “It’s passion you’ll see on and off the field,” Kelly said of Gilman. “He’ll be active in the community. Some people are made to play the game of football. God made him to play the game of football. His personality rubs off on everybody.” If Gilman’s career path takes an accelerated course, he may end up like Tranquill, who began the year on special teams and ended it as a defensive starter. He blocked two punts and tied for eighth in the NFL in special teams tackles. He had three tackles for loss in a Dec. 2 game against the Denver Broncos and played every defensive snap of a Dec. 22 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

“We’ve see him overcome so much,” Kelly said. “Two ACLs, being told he wasn’t good enough. He’s that guy who has such grit and determination, such a core belief system that he’s going to be successful. We’ve seen that in a short period of time.” His former defensive coordinator, Clark Lea, gave a gushing evaluation and projection after the 2019 draft that came true a year later. “He's just wired differently,” Lea said. “He's just different than any player I've ever coached. He is a machine when it comes to his work ethic…I fully expect Drue to thrive. He's going to contribute, he's going to add to the fabric of the team and he has the skillset to play. He's got the skillset to be an NFL starter and he won't stop, won't relent until he's accomplished that." Tranquill outshined Tillery, whose rookie season began with him pegged as a likely starter on the defensive line and wound down with a healthy scratch in a December game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tillery ended the year having played just over a third of the team’s defensive snaps and registering two sacks. He was Pro Football Focus’ lowest-graded defensive tackle. “One thing Jerry has is self-awareness,” Kelly said. “He’s aware of his situation and knows he didn’t perform at the level of expectations set for him. He’s never been a guy to make excuses. I’m confident he will deliver in his second year.”