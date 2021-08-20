Breakout Notre Dame Player For 2021: Isaiah Foskey

Predicting the next Notre Dame breakout player each preseason will forever be a lively endeavor. And through the latter stages of this year’s fall camp, the names of Kevin Austin Jr., Braden Lenzy or another of the talented but so far underachieving senior Irish wide receivers have headed most of those debates. Senior safety Houston Griffith is another oft-talked-about candidate. Sophomore defensive tackle Rylie Mills has enjoyed a great camp, as has junior linebacker Marist Liufau. But based on the recent run of Irish breakout defensive linemen — and from what we’ve seen so far during fall camp — junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey should highlight any “breakout player” conversation.

A defensive line unit left for dead after sending only two players to the NFL Draft in the four years from 2015 through 2018 (Sheldon Day, 2016; Isaac Rochelle, 2017), Irish line coach Mike Elston upgraded recruiting, development and emphasis in his group and sent five players — including first-rounder Jerry Tillery in 2019 — to the draft in only the last three years. Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara went in 2020. Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji went in 2021, with plenty more to come, including Foskey. As far as eye-test at open practice, no Irish defensive players pass it better than the 260-pound, 6-foot-5 Foskey — with a wingspan much longer than that — or 6-4, 220-pound junior safety Kyle Hamilton. Both are strikingly long, twitchy, fast, hard-hitters and freakish athletes, though, Hamilton’s practice was cut short Thursday out of precaution because of tightness in his back, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said afterward. Because of their limb length and athletic presence, neither printed rosters nor jersey numbers are ever needed to locate Hamilton or Foskey on the practice field. “Consistent, he’s consistent,” Kelly said of Foskey Thursday after practice. “He shows up every day, runs to the football, he’s assignment correct. He’s very detailed in his work.” Football players with lanky basketball builds someday turning into NFL pass-rushing stars is now the norm, and Foskey perfectly fits the mold.