Kahoun is Notre Dame’s 16th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. After Kahoun's commitment, the Irish remain No. 2 in the 2024 Rivals team rankings with 1,862 points, trailing only No. 1 Michigan with 1,951 points.

The four-star linebacker from Roanoke (V.A.) Patrick Henry verbally committed to the Irish on Monday morning. He reported 14 total offers and chose Notre Dame over schools including Florida State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame continues building its 2024 recruiting class with the latest addition of Bodie Kahuon .

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker is ranked as the No. 5 player in Virginia and No. 26 outside linebacker in the 2024 class. He is the second linebacker in the class, joining three-star prospect Teddy Rezac, who committed on Friday.

Rivals classifies Irish commits Bryce Young and Cole Mullins as linebackers, but Notre Dame recruited both as defensive ends.

Kahoun detailed why he felt it was time to commit to Notre Dame.

"The whole package ... world-class academics and football," Kahoun told Inside ND Sports. "[Head] Coach [Marcus] Freeman, [defensive coordinator Al] Golden, and [graduate assistant Max] Bullough were in early and were consistent on how I was a fit and could impact the roster."

Kahoun visited Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 and has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for June 9-11.

Kahoun also plays lacrosse and previously committed to Ohio State last September in that sport. However, he said he was open to playing football in college and has decided to pursue that sport.