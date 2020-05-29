Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2020 Scholarship Count
The addition of Stanford graduate transfer running back Trevor Speights to the 2020 roster unofficially raises Notre Dame’s scholarship count to 89 players.
Because the NCAA permits only 85 on a football team by the start of the season, it means at least four players on the current roster will either no longer be on a football grant-in-aid by then or will not be with the team because of a transfer route or a medical hardship. A coaching staff is always cognizant beforehand of how the numbers eventually will fall into place.
An example last year was defensive lineman Darnell Ewell, who was ruled medically unable to continue playing football. This freed up the football grant-in-aid while the university picked up his academic costs as part of its mission and commitment to facilitate receiving his undergraduate degree.
Our breakdown by position of the scholarship numbers for the 2020 season has 45 on offense, 42 on defense and three specialists for the 90 total. This weekend we will delve a little deeper into the depth charts on offense and defense.
