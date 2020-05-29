An example last year was defensive lineman Darnell Ewell, who was ruled medically unable to continue playing football. This freed up the football grant-in-aid while the university picked up his academic costs as part of its mission and commitment to facilitate receiving his undergraduate degree.

Our breakdown by position of the scholarship numbers for the 2020 season has 45 on offense, 42 on defense and three specialists for the 90 total. This weekend we will delve a little deeper into the depth charts on offense and defense.