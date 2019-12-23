After a 35-17 win in the season opener against Louisville, Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver Braden Lenzy celebrated with his teammates but when it was time to see his family, his heart sank to the pit of his stomach.

Both of his parents were there from Oregon, as was an uncle and cousin. But he didn't have it in him to celebrate with them. Lenzy quickly exchanged pleasantries and rejoined his team. He felt ashamed that he didn’t play.

Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver Braden Lenzy (AP)

"I can't even look them in the eye because they came expecting me to play, and I didn't even step on the field," Lenzy said. "I was like, 'all right, not again. This needs to stop because it was embarrassing.' I mean what do you tell them? Like dawg, 'sorry about those couple of hundred bucks. Hope you had good seats.' What do you tell them? So I just gave them a hug and walked away. I didn't say any words." Lenzy did not play a single snap his freshman season in 2018, but it still seemed conceivable that he would play in the 2019 season opener or possibly even start. He skipped track in the spring to focus on adding strength and, during the offseason, space opened up on the depth chart once Miles Boykin entered the NFL Draft with one year of eligibility remaining. Junior Michael Young, Jr., seemed like the logical choice to start once senior Chase Claypool moved from the field wide receiver position to the boundary. But Young was sidelined with a fractured collarbone in fall camp. A spot was there for the taking. Instead, the speedy Lenzy, who reportedly ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at a team-run combine in the spring, had trouble catching the ball and wouldn't play a meaningful snap until week seven of the season. It didn't help that Lenzy also dealt with health issues throughout the season and discontent set in, especially when he was unable to travel for the game at Georgia due to a concussion.

Beyond frustrated.. — Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) September 19, 2019

Once Lenzy got back on the practice field, he was determined to turn his season trajectory around and catch everything thrown his way. He estimates that he's dropped all of three balls since. "That was like a big thing for me. It wasn't really an issue like it was like last year," he said. "When I came in, I couldn't even catch like half the balls. But now like I'm not dropping [anything]. Then I was like, 'all right, now I can work on my routes." The sophomore wide receiver saw some time in a 52-0 route of Bowling Green in week six but didn't touch the ball once. But the following week against USC, Lenzy showed everyone at Notre Dame Stadium just how electric he could be by breaking off a touchdown run that, at the time, was the team’s longest of the season.

What a touchdown run by @blspeedy21 to make it 14-3 Irish in the 2Q.



The 51-yd TD is Notre Dame’s longest rushing TD of the year. pic.twitter.com/Q5tE6tG0pC — Megan Smedley (@Megan_WNDU) October 13, 2019

Due to fatigue, Lenzy ended up missing the Duke game a few weeks later but came back against Navy and capped off the final three weeks of the season with the most productive stretch of his collegiate career. Over that span of games, he had 254 from scrimmage and two touchdowns on a total of 10 offensive touches — six on the ground and four through the air. He finished the season with 435 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

"I definitely think there aren't questions about what I can do as much anymore, cause now there's game film over consistent weeks," Lenzy said. Still, for as far as he's come, Lenzy knows he has a lot of developing to do, especially when it comes to his technique. ... In terms of Lenzy’s on-the-field progression, nothing impressed Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly more than the sophomore wide receiver's ability to push through difficult times. "I think like most players, what you're looking for is how did they handle the adversity that was in front of them in terms of whether it be an injury or a setback, did they come back stronger?" Lenzy said. "I think he came back stronger. Sometimes you wonder will they regain the level of confidence that they were building. He's, I think, gained even more confidence." Now, this self-assurance could come from simply hitting on a few big plays against slower defenders, but Kelly believes it was more than that. "He came back with a sense of, 'I'm a good player and I'm going to go prove it more so than I'm going to feel my way around here,' Kelly said. "I think that says a lot about his internal kind of motivation to want to do well." While Lenzy's sophomore campaign was tumultuous, it shouldn't be a surprise that he was able to overcome every obstacle and end up better off than he was before. In high school, Lenzy faced significant criticism throughout his recruitment. As a four-star athlete according to Rivals, he initially committed to Notre Dame, only to decommit five months later due to a misunderstanding and flipped to Oregon. Soon after, he received significant backlash on social media from Fighting Irish fans. One person even said he hoped Lenzy would tear his ACL. "I got another one saying negative things about my family and how I was raised," Lenzy wrote in a 2017 Players' Tribune article. "And then, I started getting some death threats. There were around 100 messages total. It got to where I would cringe every time my phone buzzed."

