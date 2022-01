Both Ademilola twins returning for fifth season at Notre Dame

The Ademilola twins will play one more season together at Notre Dame.

Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola announced Friday that he will be back at Notre Dame next season. Defensive end Justin Ademilola shared the same news Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Jayson, who will use the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility relief for a fifth season of eligibility, could have tested the NFL waters following his first season as a full-time starter.