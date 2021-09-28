Blue & Told TV: Notre Dame football recruiting tidbits
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has exclusive video of his time on the road last Friday seeing Atlanta Westminster tight end and Notre Dame commit Holden Staes.
He also runs through other Fighting Irish recruiting notes, including a top-100 wide receiver visiting South Bend this weekend.
