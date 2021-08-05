Blue & Gold TV: Who Will Step Up In The Notre Dame Secondary?
After previewing the Notre Dame offense heading into fall camp, the BlueandGold.com staff gathers to discuss each positional units on the defensive side of the ball. What do Irish fans need to know heading into fall camp? We break it down.
