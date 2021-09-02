Blue & Gold TV: What is the ceiling for new TE commit Cooper Flanagan?

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer discusses how Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan ’s pledge to the Fighting Irish came together and what type of player the four-star prospect is.

Notre Dame has its first offensive commitment in the 2023 class.

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.