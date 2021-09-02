Blue & Gold TV: What is the ceiling for new TE commit Cooper Flanagan?
Notre Dame has its first offensive commitment in the 2023 class.
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer discusses how Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan’s pledge to the Fighting Irish came together and what type of player the four-star prospect is.
