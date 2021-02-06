BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts On New Notre Dame Commit Aiden Gobaira

Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts On New Notre Dame Commit Aiden Gobaira
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Chantilly (Va.) High class of 2022 defensive end Aiden Gobaira committed to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer discusses how the news came together, and Rivals.com's Adam Friedman breaks down Gobaira's film.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.