Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts On New Fighting Irish WR Pledge Amorion Walker
Ponchatoula (La.) High wide receiver Amorion Walker announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday, March 11, giving the Fighting Irish its first pledge at the position in the 2022 class.
What does BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer make of the commitment? Watch the video below.
