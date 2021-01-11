 The State Of The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Basketball Team
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-11 15:15:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Blue & Gold TV: The State Of The Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Team

BlueandGold.com
Staff
Notre Dame suffered its worse loss of the season on Sunday against Virginia Tech, with Mike Brey’s squad falling 77-63. What is the the state of the Fighting Irish men’s basketball program, which has a 3-7 record? BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer break it down.

RELATED: Notre Dame MBB Still Searching For Answers | Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

{{ article.author_name }}