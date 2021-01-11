Blue & Gold TV: The State Of The Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Team
Notre Dame suffered its worse loss of the season on Sunday against Virginia Tech, with Mike Brey’s squad falling 77-63. What is the the state of the Fighting Irish men’s basketball program, which has a 3-7 record? BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer break it down.
