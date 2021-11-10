Blue & Gold TV: The Other Sideline with UVA expert Damon Dillman
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Damon Dillman, managing editor of CavsCorner.com, is our guest on Blue & Gold TV.
Dillman provides the key storylines surrounding the Virginia Cavalier football program as it prepares to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night (7:30 PM EST, ABC).
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.