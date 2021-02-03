BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: The Moment Logan Diggs Announced For Notre Dame

Louisiana running back Logan Diggs announced on Feb. 3, 2021 that he had signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the LSU Tigers. Watch the moment that it happened.

Metairie (La.) Rummel class of 2021 running back Logan Digg sannounced on the second National Signing Day that he had signed with Notre Dame over LSU.

Diggs originally committed to Notre Dame last July and was going strong with the Fighting Irish heading into the December signing period. He even took a self-guided tour of Notre Dame’s campus Dec. 5.

But four days later and just one week before the first National Signing Day, he received an offer from LSU, which gave him something new to consider.