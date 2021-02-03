BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: The Moment Logan Diggs Announced For Notre Dame

Blue & Gold TV: The Moment Logan Diggs Announced For Notre Dame
Louisiana running back Logan Diggs announced on Feb. 3, 2021 that he had signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the LSU Tigers. Watch the moment that it happened.
(Video courtesy of Jerit Roser)
Notre Dame holds off LSU for Louisiana RB Logan Diggs
Metairie (La.) Rummel class of 2021 running back Logan Digg sannounced on the second National Signing Day that he had signed with Notre Dame over LSU.
Diggs originally committed to Notre Dame last July and was going strong with the Fighting Irish heading into the December signing period. He even took a self-guided tour of Notre Dame’s campus Dec. 5.
But four days later and just one week before the first National Signing Day, he received an offer from LSU, which gave him something new to consider.
Multiple sources told BlueandGold.com that Diggs actually signed with Notre Dame in December but didn’t want to reveal his final decision until February. But after safeties coach Terry Joseph, who played a key role in Diggs initially committing to Notre Dame, left for Texas, Diggs seemingly had second thoughts on his decision.
