Metairie (La.) Rummel class of 2021 running back Logan Diggs announced on the second National Signing Day that he had signed with Notre Dame over LSU. Diggs originally committed to Notre Dame last July and was going strong with the Fighting Irish heading into the December signing period. He even took a self-guided tour of Notre Dame’s campus Dec. 5. But four days later and just one week before the first National Signing Day, he received an offer from LSU, which gave him something new to consider.

Multiple sources told BlueandGold.com that Diggs actually signed with Notre Dame in December but didn’t want to reveal his final decision until February. But after safeties coach Terry Joseph, who played a key role in Diggs initially committing to Notre Dame, left for Texas, Diggs seemingly had second thoughts on his decision. For him to have been able to flip to LSU, Notre Dame would have had to release him from his national letter of intent, but that wasn’t needed as Diggs announced on Wednesday that he would be sticking with the Fighting Irish. Diggs officially joins Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s Audric Estime as Notre Dame’s second running back signee in the 2021 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish have 27 total signees, 14 of whom enrolled at Notre Dame this week. During his senior season, Diggs had 139 carries for 913 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 19 receptions for 164 yards and two receiving scores, in just eight games played. He also had a kickoff return score.

“He’s a complete back,” Rummel head coach Nicholas Monica previously said. “He’s as versatile as they come with his ability to be a power runner but also make you miss in space, and his pass-catching abilities are pretty impressive for a running back as well. He takes pride in his pass protection and that’s pretty impressive as well. Diggs received plenty of honors for his efforts last fall, including being named the 2020 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year. He was also picked for the 2020 Louisiana MaxPreps All-State first-team offense and Louisiana District 9-5A first-team offense. Rivals ranks Diggs as the nation’s No. 19 running back and No. 13 prospect from the state of Louisiana. During his recruiting process, Diggs also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Purdue, USC, Virginia and others.