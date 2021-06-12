Blue & Gold TV: Steve Angeli Wins QB Accuracy Challenge, Talks Tommy Rees

Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli talks about his time participating in the Under Armour Future 50 Camp, why he committed to the Fighting Irish, his relationship with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and more.

