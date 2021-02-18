 Blue & Gold TV: Rivals' Mike Farrell Sounds Off On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football 2021 Recruiting Class
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-18 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Rivals’ Mike Farrell Sounds Off On Notre Dame’s 2021 Class

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell to get his thoughts on Notre Dame’s 2021 class and answers the following question: Is Notre Dame recruiting at a national championship level?

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE'S ROUNDTABLE!

