BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Rivals Analyst Breaks Down Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs

Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman joins BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer to talk about Metairie (La.) Rummel running back Logan Diggs . How did it happen for the Fighting Irish, and what kind of player is Notre Dame getting in Diggs?

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.