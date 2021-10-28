 VIDEO - Recruiting Chat LIVE | Another major recruit visit weekend ahead for the UNC game
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-28 17:33:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Recruiting Chat LIVE | Notre Dame recruiting visits ahead

Mike Singer and Greg Ladky
BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame football recruiting operations are not taking a rest after a very busy weekend for the USC game.

The Fighting Irish will once again host a big list of visitors for Saturday night's game vs. North Carolina.

Join us below or at this link at 7 PM EDT Thursday for our YouTube LIVE recruiting show.

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer has a preview of the weekend, discusses Notre Dame's newest efforts in targeting quarterbacks, and takes questions from our viewers.

To join the chat and ask a question, hit the subscribe button on the video player (the square Blue & Gold emblem).

