Blue & Gold TV: Recruiting Chat LIVE | Notre Dame recruiting visits ahead
Notre Dame football recruiting operations are not taking a rest after a very busy weekend for the USC game.
The Fighting Irish will once again host a big list of visitors for Saturday night's game vs. North Carolina.
Join us below or at this link at 7 PM EDT Thursday for our YouTube LIVE recruiting show.
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer has a preview of the weekend, discusses Notre Dame's newest efforts in targeting quarterbacks, and takes questions from our viewers.
To join the chat and ask a question, hit the subscribe button on the video player (the square Blue & Gold emblem).
