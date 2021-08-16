Blue & Gold TV: Reaction To Jack Coan Being Named Notre Dame’s Starting QB
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly named former Wisconsin signal-caller Jack Coan as the Fighting Irish’s starting quarterback on Saturday. Was it the right decision?
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Tyler Horka discuss the news, we hear from Tommy Rees on the decision and what’s next for the other quarterbacks on the roster.
