BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: QBs Drew Pyne, Jack Coan Talk Spring Practice, QB Battle

Quarterbacks Drew Pyne and Jack Coan and defensive linemen Jayson and Justin Ademilola met with the media following Notre Dame's fourth spring practice on Saturday. Among the topics discussed were the quarterback battle, and Coan facing Wisconsin, his old team.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.