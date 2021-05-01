BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: QB Tyler Buchner Leads Two Touchdown Drives In Spring Game

Blue & Gold TV: QB Tyler Buchner Leads Two Touchdown Drives In Spring Game
Notre Dame true freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner impressed during Saturday's Blue-Gold game, leading his squad to a 17-3 victory and the lone two touchdown drives of the scrimmage.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer recaps the game, Irish head coach Brian Kelly discusses Buchner and the end of the video has highlights of the spring game courtesy of Notre Dame athletics.
----
