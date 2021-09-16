 Blue & Gold TV: Purdue vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish football preview with Boilermakers’ expert
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 10:14:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Purdue vs. Notre Dame preview with Boilermakers’ expert

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart joins the show to discuss the significance of Purdue vs. Notre Dame from a Boilermakers’ point of view, the advantage Jeff Brohm’s squad may have over the Fighting Irish and more.

Check out the video below.

