Blue & Gold TV: Predictions and final thoughts - Notre Dame at Virginia
Notre Dame will head to the University of Virginia for the first time since the 2015 season, when DeShone Kizer hit Will Fuller for a last minute touchdown and a 34-27 victory.
Notre Dame was ranked No. 9 heading into that contest, taking on an unranked Virginia squad. This year, the 8-1 Irish are No. 9 in the College Football Playoff poll, and Virginia is once again unranked (6-3, 4-2 ACC).
BlueandGold.com's Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky discuss the game, and offer finals thoughts and a prediction.
