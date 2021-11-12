 Predictions: Notre Dame football at Virginia Cavaliers
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 11:00:00 -0600') }} football

Blue & Gold TV: Predictions and final thoughts - Notre Dame at Virginia

Greg Ladky and Tim Hyde
BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame will head to the University of Virginia for the first time since the 2015 season, when DeShone Kizer hit Will Fuller for a last minute touchdown and a 34-27 victory.

Notre Dame was ranked No. 9 heading into that contest, taking on an unranked Virginia squad. This year, the 8-1 Irish are No. 9 in the College Football Playoff poll, and Virginia is once again unranked (6-3, 4-2 ACC).

BlueandGold.com's Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky discuss the game, and offer finals thoughts and a prediction.

