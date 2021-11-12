Blue & Gold TV: Predictions and final thoughts - Notre Dame at Virginia

Notre Dame will head to the University of Virginia for the first time since the 2015 season, when DeShone Kizer hit Will Fuller for a last minute touchdown and a 34-27 victory.

Notre Dame was ranked No. 9 heading into that contest, taking on an unranked Virginia squad. This year, the 8-1 Irish are No. 9 in the College Football Playoff poll, and Virginia is once again unranked (6-3, 4-2 ACC).

BlueandGold.com's Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky discuss the game, and offer finals thoughts and a prediction.