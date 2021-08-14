Blue & Gold TV: One-On-One With Notre Dame QB Commit Steve Angeli
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer chats with Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 quarterback and Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli. The four-star prospect breaks down the Irish's new receiver commits in the 2022 class and more.
