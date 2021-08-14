 Blue & Gold TV: One-On-One With Notre Dame Football 2022 Quarterback Commit Steve Angeli
football

Blue & Gold TV: One-On-One With Notre Dame QB Commit Steve Angeli

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer chats with Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 quarterback and Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli. The four-star prospect breaks down the Irish's new receiver commits in the 2022 class and more.

{{ article.author_name }}