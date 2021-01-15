Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Weekly Recruiting Wrap
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com’s Mason Plummer and Mike Singer gather to discuss the latest Notre Dame football recruiting headlines in their new “weekly recruiting wrap” segment, which will air each Friday.
This week’s topics include new cornerback offers for the Fighting Irish, an update on Louisiana running back Logan Diggs and more.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.