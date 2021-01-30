Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Senior Bowl Practice Highlights
Notre Dame's Ian Book had a strong week at the Senior Bowl and was named the National Team quarterback of the week.
Watch highlights of Book and the other Fighting Irish players during the week of practice ahead of the Senior Bowl which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET.
QB Ian Book
DE Daelin Hayes
WR Ben Skowronek shown at 1:14 mark
OL Aaron Banks (:50), OL Robert Hainsey (1:12) & DE Daelin Hayes and DE Ade Ogundeji throughout video
