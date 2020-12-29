Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame’s Clark Lea, Kyle Hamilton On Facing Alabama
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea and All-American safety Kyle Hamilton met with the media on Tuesday to discuss what the Irish need to do to slow down Alabama’s high-powered offense on Friday in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.