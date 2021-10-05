 Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting tidbits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-05 08:59:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame recruiting scoop after major visit weekend

Greg Ladky and Mike Singer
BlueandGold.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer has what you need to know following a major recruiting weekend for Notre Dame football.

Plus, Singer and BlueandGold.com's Greg Ladky hit the road to cover a pair of Fighting Irish commitments in the class of 2023.

Check out the latest from Blue & Gold TV below.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}