BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame QB Ian Book Impresses At The Senior Bowl

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame QB Ian Book Impresses At The Senior Bowl
Notre Dame had six players participate for Senior Bowl week, including quarterback Ian Book, who made some headlines for his performance during practice. BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer recap the week and give their thoughts with exclusive highlights of Book.
