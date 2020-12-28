Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Press Conference Before College Football Playoff
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book met with the media on Monday to discuss the Fighting Irish’s upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.