 Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Press Conference Before College Football Playoff Versus Alabama
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 12:33:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Press Conference Before College Football Playoff

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book met with the media on Monday to discuss the Fighting Irish’s upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}