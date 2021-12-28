 Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma State Cowboys press conferences
Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame, Oklahoma State press conferences

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
The Notre Dame and Oklahoma State football teams arrived in Phoenix Monday ahead of the Fiesta Bowl between the two programs, which can be seen on Jan. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Below are press conferences of the two head coaches in the contest from Monday, plus a short video of Notre Dame touching ground in Arizona.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman press conference

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy press conference

Notre Dame arrives in Phoenix for Fiesta Bowl

