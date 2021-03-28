BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Linebackers Talk Marcus Freeman

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Linebackers Talk Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame linebackers Paul Moala and Bo Bauer talk about new Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, and running back Chris Tyree and wide receiver Avery Davis discuss a number of topics.
Interview Timestamps
00:00-02:28: Paul Moala
02:29-03:28: Chris Tyree
03:29-05:19: Bo Bauer
05:19-08:12: Avery Davis
