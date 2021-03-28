BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Linebackers Talk Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame linebackers Paul Moala and Bo Bauer talk about new Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman , and running back Chris Tyree and wide receiver Avery Davis discuss a number of topics.

