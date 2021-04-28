BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame LB Target Jaylen Sneed Dominates At Rivals Camp

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame LB Target Jaylen Sneed Dominates At Rivals Camp
Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker and key Notre Dame target Jaylen Sneed put on a show over the weekend at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta. Check out exclusive highlights of Sneed and an update on his recruitment.
