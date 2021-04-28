BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame LB Target Jaylen Sneed Dominates At Rivals Camp

Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker and key Notre Dame target Jaylen Sneed put on a show over the weekend at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta. Check out exclusive highlights of Sneed and an update on his recruitment.

Embed content not available

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.