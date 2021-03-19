BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
Notre Dame had its big "Pot of Gold" virtual recruiting event on St. Patrick's Day, which included the Fighting Irish offering two quarterbacks in the 2023 class. One of the new quarterback offers went out to Arch Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning.
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss that news and much more in this week's recruiting wrap.
