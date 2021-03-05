Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Mason Plummer are back with another edition of the weekly recruiting wrap.
They discuss the impact Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic and Notre Dame quarterback pledge Steve Angeli can have on the recruiting trail, a pair of big-time four-star players placing the Fighting Irish in their top schools group and more.
