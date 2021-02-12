Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com's Mason Plummer and Mike Singer break down the latest news and notes in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting, including the latest on the quarterback board, a big-time linebacker includes the Fighting Irish in his top list and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.