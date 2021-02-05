Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
Where does Notre Dame’s 2021 class rank? BlueandGold.com’s Mason Plummer and Mike Singer tell you what you need to know, plus run through some other notable Fighting Irish recruiting items, including honors for Jeff Quinn, a recent campus visitor and more.
