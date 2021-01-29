Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com's Mason Plummer and Mike Singer discuss Notre Dame offering Martin (Tenn.) Westview class of 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson, the Irish's pursuit of the nation's top inside linebacker, the latest on the recruiting dead period and more!
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.