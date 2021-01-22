 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 11:09:15 -0600') }} football

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap

BlueandGold.com’s Mason Plummer and Mike Singer are back with another weekly recruiting wrap to break down the week what was for Notre Dame football.

This week’s topics include a big new commitment, four new safety offers and the Fighting Irish trying to flip a USC commit in the 2022 class.

{{ article.author_name }}